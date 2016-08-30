Sunderland linked with Torino keeper after seeing loan move for Chelsea's Asmir Begovic rejected

Sunderland have seen a loan move for Chelsea's Asmir Begovic knocked back as David Moyes continues his search for a goalkeeper.

Having lost Vito Mannone to injury, Moyes is keen to strengthen his goalkeeping options with Jordan Pickford the only available option.

The Sunderland boss is searching for an experienced goalkeeper and Begovic certainly would have fitted that mould.

A Bosnian international, he has found first team opportunities hard to come by at Stamford Bridge due to the form of Thibaut Courtois.

Moyes will now have to turn his attention to other targets before the transfer window shuts at 11pm tomorrow night.

It comes as Sunderland have been linked with Torino’s Daniele Padelli.

Joe Hart's impending arrival at Torino is set to see Padelli relegated to the number two spot and reports in Italy suggest the 30-year-old could leave before Wednesday night's 11pm deadline.

Sunderland had enquired about signing Hart on loan from Manchester City before he opted to move to Serie A instead.