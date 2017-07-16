Sunderland linked with move for Aston Villa defender

Sunderland are interested in Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Elphick, who was signed last summer by former Villa boss Roberto Di Matteo, is expected to leave Villa Park this summer following the signing of John Terry.

The Black Cats will be in the market for another centre back should Lamine Kone leave the club as expected.

Elphick has an enormous amount of Football League experience, playing at Brighton for seven years before playing a key role in Bournemouth's rise to the Premier League.

Birmingham City are also keen on the 29-year-old.