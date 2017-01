Sunderland have let three youngsters leave the club on loan in deadline day moves.

Andrew Nelson, Tom Beadling and Oliver Pain have all swapped the Stadium of Light for first-team action elsewhere.

Striker Nelson has joined neighbours Hartlepool United, while goalkeeper Pain has signed for SPL side Motherwell until the end of the season.

And centre-half Beadling has been snapped up by League One outfit Bury.