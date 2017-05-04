Sunderland legend names three managers Cats should target if David Moyes leaves in the summer

David Moyes will make a decision on his future at the end of the season leading to widespread speculation about his long-term future at Sunderland.

The speculation was sparked after reports claimed Moyes was due to step down this week after talks with owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain last weekend.

Micky Gray

We understand that is not the case and that Moyes will remain in charge and make a decision over his future at the end of the campaign, with further talks planned in the coming weeks about how Sunderland go about bouncing back from relegation.

But if the Scot were to leave Wearside, then Cats legend Micky Gray wants Sunderland to target Chris Coleman as their next manager.

Gray, who spent 12 years of his playing career at the club, told talkSPORT: "Chris Coleman is a fantastic guy. His enthusiasm his brilliant.

"I would take Chris Coleman tomorrow. He would be my number one right now.

"I don’t know if he is going to stay with Wales, but he would be my number one."

Gray also named former Manchester United duo Ryan Giggs and former Sunderland boss Roy Keane as his two other contenders should the role become available.

"Ryan has got respect as soon as he walks into a dressing room," said Gray.

"The players would obviously want to play for him.

"If the chairman backs him with funds, there is no better place. We saw it with Roy Keane.

"He got his first [managerial] opportunity with Sunderland and got them back in the Premier League.

"Roy is my number three choice. It probably wouldn't happen but Roy would take no prisoners.

"And I think he has learnt from his experience as assistant to Martin O'Neill at the Republic of Ireland.

"That is the type of character we need at the club."

Read the full piece here: