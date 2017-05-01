Sunderland Ladies signing Dominique Bruinenberg sets WSL1 goal

Midfield dynamo Dominique Bruinenberg will be aiming to make it third time lucky this Saturday when Sunderland Ladies play their third match of the WSL Spring Series .

The Lady Black Cats host promoted Bristol at Hetton, having made a great start to the top flight programme with goalless draws at Birmingham and against Arsenal.

Bruinenberg has been at the heart of the early success with two super displays in the centre of the park.

The 24-year-old, from the Netherlands, was one-half of a brilliant transfer double by the Wearsiders, along with keeper Anke Preuss.

Ex-German World U20 Cup gold medallist and Champions League winner Preuss has began with two clean sheets while Bruinenberg has been in fabulous form in a very impressive midfield unit with Lucy Staniforth and Maddie Hill.

All that has been missing from the Dutch maestro has been a goal and she is looking to put that right.

The former Verona star did everything but score yesterday against the Gunners, having three of the match’s best chances.

Twice she was denied by compatriot Sari Van Veenendaal, the Arsenal keeper pulling off a magnificent first-half save from Bruinenberg’s header while she tipped over an effort after the interval which looked destined for the top corner.

“I am frustrated, definitely,” said the former Telstar and Den Haag player.

“I had a couple of good chances at Birmingham and didn’t finish so I thought yesterday was the day for my first goal for Sunderland.

“But I am happy with my performance.

“It was a very good result for the team, we played really well. We defended so well, we were very organised and communicated well.

“The girls really fought for each other to get the point.

“Arsenal are bigger team than we are so that was a fantastic result for us.”