Sunderland Ladies midfielder signs new deal

Sunderland Ladies midfielder Keira Ramshaw cannot wait for the new season to start after signing a new deal with the club.

Ramshaw, who first joined the team as a teenager, has spoken of her 'love' for Sunderland and her delight at penning a new deal.

"I love Sunderland, I’ve played for this club since I was old enough to join a women’s team at 16," said Ramshaw.

"It is the club that I have supported my whole life and my team is like a second family to me.

"I was really happy with how we did in the Spring Series and I think we can build on that and keep getting better.

"Pre-season has been going really well.

"Obviously, it is hard work but we all know what we want and we are knuckling down and focusing on the goals we have set for ourselves.

"I cannot wait for the new season to start."

Sunderland Ladies head coach Melanie Reay said: "We are delighted that Keira has committed to the club for another season, she will be an important player for us this year and we are pleased to have her on board."