Sunderland Ladies’ Dominique Bruinenberg seeks finesse and fight in Bristol clash tonight

Winter signing Dominique Bruinenberg is looking for finesse as well as fight from Sunderland Ladies when they seek to extend their WSL Spring Series unbeaten run to three games.

The Lady Black Cats entertain promoted Bristol City at Hetton this evening (6pm) on the back of a good start to the season.

Bruinenberg has been in fine form in the 0-0 draws against Birmingham and Arsenal.

All that’s been lacking is a goal and a win and the 24-year-old midfielder hopes Melanie Reay’s team can put that right this evening at Eppleton CW.

“It was amazing against Arsenal,” she said, “We were fighting for each other and we got a great result.

“We played well, but now, in possession, we maybe need to try to be calm and play through midfield more. I hope we can play out a bit more, create chances and score goals.”

Sunderland did try to play last week and carved out four very good chances, three for Bruinenberg who, twice, was denied by Gunners keeper Sari Van Veenendaal, while Maddie Hill could not take advantage of a great opening.

The Lady Black Cats could easily have had all three points, though they also could have finished empty-handed but for the late brilliance of new keeper Anke Preuss.

It’s not unfair to say there was a little pressure on the ex-Champions League winner given the amount of goals Sunderland shipped in the WSL1 campaign in 2016.

But Preuss has started with two clean sheets, Bruinenberg adding: “Anke is a great keeper – she is really steady in the goal, and very good in the air and on the ground.”

Reay looks set to name an unchanged starting XI, with Hilde Olsen (foot), Danielle Brown (knee) and Bridge Galloway (ankle) still sidelined.