Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford named in team of the year

Jordan Pickford's outstanding season has been recognised again.

It might not be on the same scale as an England call-up but the Sunderland keper has been named by Jamie Carragher in his team of the season so far.

The Sky Sports pundit, who earlier this season gave a verbal savaging to Black Cats defender Lamine Kone, is a huge fan of Pickford, admitting his “surprise selection” though Neville went for Thibaut Courtois between the sticks.

Carragher and fellow Sky pundit revealed their teams on the Monday Night Football show.

Liverpool legend Carragher said: “I’ve gone with maybe a surprise selection in goal with Jordan Pickford at Sunderland.

“The reason I’ve gone for him is, besides Jermain Defoe, he is maybe Sunderland’s most important player and I can’t really say that about another keeper in the league."

Seven players featured in each XI, with Chelsea stars dominating both with five shared selections, Liverpool’s Adam Lallana and Virgil van Dijk of Southampton the others to earn spots in both.

Pickford has kept only two clean sheets but his form has been simply stunning, linking him with a big-money move away from the Stadium of Light, with Liverpool one of the possible destinations

Carragher added: "If he keeps on going, he can get to the level of De Gea and Courtois. He’s had a fantastic season.".