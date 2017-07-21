Sunderland keep tabs on Rob Green as keeper weighs up his Leeds United future

Sunderland will continue to monitor Rob Green’s situation at Leeds United – with the goalkeeper weighing up his future.

Black Cats boss Simon Grayson has made signing a new No 1 his main priority after Vito Mannone joined Reading this week.

The Italian’s exit, following Jordan Pickford’s record move to Everton, has left Sunderland without a recognised first-team shot-stopper. Youngster Max Stryjek played against Hartlepool United on Tuesday night, while the only other option available to Grayson is untested Portuguese man Mika.

Grayson would love to have an experienced campaigner in goal before Derby County come to Wearside for the Championship opener in a fortnight’s time.

Green would fit the bill, and the former England international has a fight on his hands to keep his place at Leeds following the summer arrival of Felix Wiedwald, from Werder Bremen.

The German played the full 90 minutes yesterday in Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund, with Green failing to appear off the bench despite boss Thomas Christiansen making a raft of second-half substitutions.

At 37, Green is wary that he may not have too much of his career left, and is understood to be unwilling to play second fiddle at Elland Road after enjoying a good season in the Championship under former boss Garry Monk.

Green won a new contract after making enough appearances to trigger an extension to his deal, but Monk’s departure and the arrival of Christiansen seems to have pushed him down the pecking order.

Monk is looking to bring in a new goalkeeper at his new club, Middlesbrough, and has had a bid for Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow rejected, while he is also interested in former Sunderland man Kieren Westwood, now at Sheffield Wednesday.

If neither of those deals come off, he could be tempted to return to his old club for Green.

Leeds would want a fee for the veteran, but it would likely to be nominal, which would also appeal to Sunderland with Grayson hoping to use the majority of his budget on attackers.