Sunderland issue statement on Darron Gibson's drunken rant

Sunderland have began disciplinary action against midfielder Darron Gibson after he was filmed having a drunken outburst against the squad.
Footage of the Black Cats midfielder was leaked online in the aftermath of the 5-0 home hammering off Celtic on Saturday night.
Gibson was filmed slamming certain players as not caring about the club in a foul-mouthed outburst.
A club statement read: "Darren (sic) Gibson has not conducted himself in a manner befitting Sunderland Football Club.
"As a consequence, we will initiate our internal disciplinary process to deal with the matter.
"Darron has apologised this morning."
