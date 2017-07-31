Sunderland issue statement on Darron Gibson's drunken rant

Have your say

Sunderland have began disciplinary action against midfielder Darron Gibson after he was filmed having a drunken outburst against the squad.

Footage of the Black Cats midfielder was leaked online in the aftermath of the 5-0 home hammering off Celtic on Saturday night.

Gibson was filmed slamming certain players as not caring about the club in a foul-mouthed outburst.

A club statement read: "Darren (sic) Gibson has not conducted himself in a manner befitting Sunderland Football Club.

"As a consequence, we will initiate our internal disciplinary process to deal with the matter.

"Darron has apologised this morning."