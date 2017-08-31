Sunderland interested in Marc Wilson but deals for Villa pair unlikely

Sunderland look set to pursue other targets with a move for Ross McCormack unlikely.

McCormack was a player Grayson was keen on after arriving on Wearside, but the financial obstacles to a deal seemed to have been too great to clear.

Tommy Elphick will also not be moving to Wearside unless there is a dramatic change in Villa's valuation of the defender.

An enquiry from the Black Cats was knocked back and they are unlikely to return.

One defender who is in Sunderland's sights is Bournemouth's Marc Wilson. Simon Grayson is a big admirer of the Irish international, though he faces competition from West Brom.

Securing a striker will be a key priority for the Black Cats in the closing hours of the window, with Grayson and Chief Executive Martin Bain pursuing a number of targets in recent days.