Sunderland in the League Cup third round – the full record

Sunderland’s EFL Cup test at Queens Park Rangers is Sunderland’s 30th time in the League Cup third round.

So far, the Red and Whites have progressed 14 times from this stage, with 15 exits.

Sunderland last reached the fourth round in the 2013-14 campaign, when caretaker Kevin Ball oversaw a 2-0 Stadium of Light triumph against Peterborough. The Black Cats went on, memorably, to reach the final, only to lose 3-1 to Manchester City at Wembley.

SAFC IN THE LEAGUE CUP THIRD ROUND

2015-16 MAN CITY 1-4

2014-15 STOKE CITY 1-2

2013-14 PETERBOROUGH 2-0

2012-13 MK Dons 2-0

2010-11 WEST HAM 1-2

2009-10 BIRMINGHAM 2-0

2008-09 NORTHAMPTON 2-2 (SAFC won 4-3 on pens)

2005-06 ARSENAL 0-3

2002-03 Arsenal 3-2

2000-01 Bristol Rovers 2-1

1999-00 Wimbledon 2-3

1998-99 GRIMSBY 2-1

1997-98 Middlesbrough 0-2

1996-97 Tottenham 1-2

1993-94 ASTON VILLA 1-4

1990-91 Derby County 0-6

1989-90 Bournemouth 1-0 (replay after 1-1 draw)

1984-85 NOTTM FOREST 1-0 (replay after 1-1 draw)

1983-84 NORWICH 1-2 (replay after 0-0 draw)

1982-83 Norwich 1-3 (replay after 0-0 draw)

1981-82 CRYSTAL PALACE 0-1

1979-80 MAN CITY 1-0 (replay after 1-1 draw)

1976-77 Man Utd 0-1 (second replay after two 2-2 draws)

1973-74 LIVERPOOL 0-2

1967-68 Everton 3-2

1965-66 ASTON VILLA 1-2

1964-65 BLACKPOOL 4-1

1962-63 SCUNTHORPE 2-0

1961-62 HULL CITY 2-1

