Sunderland 'in talks' with Norwich over England international John Ruddy

Sunderland have been linked with a move for England international goalkeeper John Ruddy.

The Norwich City ace has emerged as a potential target for David Moyes as he looks to add another goalkeeper to his squad before today's transfer deadline.

Moyes needs an experienced shot-stopper after Vito Mannone fractured his elbow, ruling himself out for three months, leaving just youngster Jordan Pickford as the only senior goalkeeper.

And Sky Sports this morning claimed Sunderland have made a move for Ruddy, who is plying his trade in the Championship after Norwich's relegation.

The 6ft 4in player would certainly bring some experience to the club, but he fell out of favour at Norwich last season, before regaining his place in the relegation run-in.

Ruddy, who has been capped once by England, has made more than 200 appearances for Norwich. He is currently sidelined with a groin injury, but it is only expected to keep him out for a couple of weeks.