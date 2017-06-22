Sunderland in line for 4,000 ticket allocation for Bury Carabao Cup clash

Sunderland are expected to be backed by more than 4,000 fans for the Carabao Cup clash against Bury.

The first round clash to be screened live on Sky Sports has been moved to Thursday, August 10, with the game scheduled to take place less than 48-hours before Sunderland travel to Norwich City for a Championship game on the Saturday.

It will be the second time in a month that Sunderland face League One Bury, with the two sides set to meet in a pre-season friendly on Friday, July 7.

That friendly game is still going ahead as planned despite the cup draw and the Shakers are hopeful of a bumper crowd for the Carabao Cup game. Ticket details will be released in due course but Sunderland are expected to receive more than 4,000 tickets.

Bury boss and former Black Cats midfielder Lee Clark is looking forward to welcoming his former club to Gigg Lane, which has a capacity of 11,840.

"When the draw was made we did speak to Sunderland and discussed the friendly but we decided to go ahead with it as it is a good fitness exercise," said Clark.

"Sunderland will be just coming back from a training camp and it is the day before we go on ours.

"It will be a maximum of 45 minutes for the players with lots of changes, which means there will be a lot of good players on show.

"When the cup tie comes around it will be completely different because they will have a different management team and possibly a different squad.

"Sunderland are the highest ranking team you can get at this stage so it was a great draw for us.

"They have fantastic fans and should bring big numbers," Clark told the Bury Times.

Meanwhile, two days after the friendly with Bury, Sunderland travel to Scotland to face Hibs in Lewis Stevenson's testimonial on Sunday, July 9.

Managed by former Celtic player Neil Lennon, Hibs won the Scottish Championship at a canter last season, picking up 71 points from 36 games, and losing just three matches.

And Stevenson says the game will play a key part in their preparations for the new season.

Stevenson said: "They are obviously a big club so it’ll be a good test for us and it’ll get us ready for what’s going to be a tough season.

"Even although it’s a testimonial it’s still a big game for us.

"We need to prepare for the season and I’m sure the manager won’t be in the frame of mind to be giving me penalties and stuff like that.

"I’m looking forward to it."