Sunderland in chaos as caretaker boss Billy McKinlay quits for West Ham

Sunderland caretaker manager Billy McKinlay has quit the club to join David Moyes at West Ham United.

The Scot, who was handed the first team reins alongside Robbie Stockdale after Simon Grayson's departure, will link up with the former Black Cats boss as part of his backroom staff at the London Stadium.

McKinlay had joined Sunderland under Moyes as his chief scout, but has management experience with Fulham.

His departure is another blow to Sunderland, who are still without a manager almost two weeks after Grayson was sacked.

It means Stockdale will take training this week in preparation for the Millwall game on Saturday, while Martin Bain continues his hunt for a new manager.