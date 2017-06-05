Sunderland in brief: New favourite for manager's job; fight for SAFC striker, coach demands better

The hunt for Sunderland's new manager enters a third week and it brought a new favourite.

But that's not the only news coming out of the Stadium of Light today. Here's a quick rundown of some of the stories.

Gray day?

Simon Grayson's odds tumbled on him becoming the new Sunderland manager, and he was favourite with some bookies this morning.

You could get 40-1 on Grayson a week ago, but those odds came in to 2-1 overnight, though he isn't the only man priced low.

Here's the latest details on the manager hunt.

Derek McInnes remains in the hunt and reports from north of the border suggest Aberdeen are expecting an official approach from Martin Bain in the next 48 hours.

Sights set on Lens

Mixed messages coming out of Turkey over the last few days about Jeremain Lens' future.

The attacker has enjoyed a good season on loan at Fenerbahce, who were expected to look to make his move permanent this summer. However, there were doubts about whether they could afford the fee, with Sunderland looking for around £10million for the Dutchman.

There was speculation that Fener's big rivals, Besiktas, were going to try and hijack the move, but reports today suggest they may have switched their attention elsewhere too. However, champions Besiktas could still return to Lens with talk of a £5.5million fee and three-year deal being offered.

Dick Advocaat, who brought Lens to both Sunderland and Fenerbahce, said: "Lens did not ask me about this idea, it is his decision...I am not the one who makes decisions here, the players of the clubs decide."

Easy Pick

Jordan Pickford has been confirmed in the England Under-21s squad for the Euro Championships this month.

Aidy Boothroyd selected the Sunderland shot-stopper alongside other goalkeepers Angus Gunn (Manchester City) and Hartlepool-born Jonathan Mitchell (Derby County).

England will kick off their campaign on June 16 against holders Sweden, who have Joel Asoro in their squad.

Keep improving

Sunderland Under-23s chief Elliott Dickman says the humbling at the hands of Porto in the Premier League International Cup will only serve to inspire him to improve the club's youngsters.

Dickman, speaking to safc.com, said: “There’s so much more that I want to do to try to make the lads better."

Survey steaming ahead

You've been taking part in our end of season survey in your droves now. Thanks for the fantastic response.

If you haven't taken part and given your views on Ellis Short, David Moyes, Martin Bain and the future of the club including potential new signings, you can do so here