Sunderland head to Hibernian for second pre-season friendly

Sunderland have announced details of their second pre-season friendly - a trip to take on Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

The Black Cats will travel north of the border to face the Edinburgh side on Sunday July 9 (2pm kick off), in a testimonial game for long-serving Hibs player Lewis Stevenson.

Proceeds from the match will be shared by various charities chosen by Stevenson, including Cardiac Risk in the Young and Leith Links.

Ticket details will be released in due course.

Hibs won the Championship title in the season just finished, under the management of ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon.

The game is two days after Sunderland's opening fixture, at Bury on Friday, July 7 (7.45pm).