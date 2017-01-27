Sunderland have only two league goalscorers in ranks now - midfielder vows to step up and score more

Seb Larsson has vowed to try and fill a goalscoring void in the Sunderland ranks.

The Black Cats are the joint Premier League's second lowest scorers this season, having found the net just 20 times.

Patrick van Aanholt has three of them, but his move to Crystal Palace, and the long-term injury to Victor Anichebe (also three goals) has severely depleted Sunderland's attacking threat.

Only Jermain Defoe, with 12, and Fabio Borini who has scored once, have found the net this term (along with a Robert Huth own goal)Phil, and Larsson admits he has to contribute more from midfield and set-pieces.

He said: “I’m disappointed I haven’t scored more in this period but hopefully it’s still to come and I haven’t used up my goals yet.

"Definitely I need to try and get forward more in terms of trying to create stuff and score a few goals, you have to spread it out because you can’t rely on one, two, three players because it becomes too easy for the opposition to defend.

“We know we haven’t scored enough goals from set pieces and these things are a big part of football. It might not feel like you’re on top of a game but if all of a sudden you score from a set piece, as little bit like West Brom did with a goal from nothing against us, it changes the game and momentum in games.

“I’d love us to get a few more goals from set pieces.”