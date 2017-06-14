Sunderland granted permission to speak to Derek McInnes but compensation talks with Aberdeen continue

Sunderland have been granted permission to speak to Derek McInnes about the vacant managerial post, but compensation talks continue.

The Pittodrie outfit holding out for a fee of around £1.2 million for McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty, who have two years left to run on their current deals.

Aberdeen's new major shareholder Dave Cormack said on Wednesday morning that Sunderland would have to 'meet certain conditions, financially and otherwise' before speaking to McInnes.

Cormack said that McInnes would also have to intimate that he wanted to speak to the Black Cats. He played down reports of a compensation deal being agreed on his personal twitter account, saying: "That's news to me and I think I would now."

The Echo understands those talks continue but they can now speak to McInnes to discuss personal terms and the potential rebuild ahead next season.

One figure the Echo understands will not be part of the rebuild is Paul Bracewell.

The 54-year-old has been part of the first team coaching staff since Dick Advocaat's arrival in 2015, but is now set to leave the club.