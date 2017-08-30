Sunderland goalkeeper set to join Accrington Stanley

Promising Sunderland goalkeeper Max Stryjek is poised to join League Two side Accrington Stanley on a loan deal.

The 21-year-old Polish stopper is yet to make a first team appearance for Sunderland, with coaches keen to get him out on loan to give him some first team experience.

With Robbin Ruiter and Jason Steele arriving to replace Jordan Pickford and Vito Mannone, Sunderland are well-stocked in the goalkeeping department with third-choice Mika also on the books.

Stryjek will be allowed out on a loan deal and Accrington Stanley, sixth in League Two, are hoping to finalise the deal ahead of the transfer window closing.

A regular for the Under-23 side, Stryjek has previously had a loans stint at Boston United.

Stanley boss John Coleman has been keen to bring in another goalkeeper as competition for their No.1 Aaron Chapman.

Stryjek wasn’t involved in Sunderland Under-21s 3-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Scunthorpe United with James Talbot named in goal. First team coach Robbie Stockdale confirmed he was absent as a result of loan interest in him.

Stockdale said: “For his development we really want to get him out and get some senior minutes into him.” Sunderland are also braced for loan interest in other players including Ethan Robson and Rees Greenwood.