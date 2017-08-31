Sunderland goalkeeper Max Stryjek reacts to his deadline day move to Accrington Stanley

Max Stryjek is looking forward to the “huge challenge” of his loan spell at Accrington Stanley.

The 21-year-old has been a regular for the Under-23 side but is yet to make a first team appearance for the Black Cats.

But he now hopes to get the chance to play regularly at League Two Accrington, who beat off competition from elsewhere to sign him on loan for the rest of the season.

Stryjek, who signed a new contract at the Stadium of Light last season, said: “This is my first opportunity to be around the first team of a League Two football club and I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be a great experience for me to come here and I can’t wait to meet the lads and everybody here at Accrington.

“I’m expecting a huge challenge, it’s going to be faster and more physical and I’ve got to make sure that I’m ready for that.”

Stryjek his yet to make a first team appearance for Sunderland but he has previously enjoyed a loan spell at Boston United in 2015. He has also represented the Poland national team at Under 17, Under 18 and Under 19 level.

“I started playing football for my school aged six,” said Stryjek.

“I played there for five years before moving to Polonia Warsaw and at 15 I began to play for the Polish national team age groups.

“Following that, at 16, I travelled to England for a trial at Sunderland, they signed me and I played development squad football as well as making my way up through the ranks with Poland up to Under 19s.

“Now I have got my chance to play regular football at a club like Accrington which is a fantastic opportunity and I will work hard to make my time here a success.”

Accrington boss John Coleman said: “We have beaten off a couple of clubs to get him which is a coup for Accrington as we usually get the last pick. He is highly thought of. Hopefully he will have the same impact as goalkeepers at Accrington have had in the past.”