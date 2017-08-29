Sunderland goalkeeper attracting loan interest while defender close to Hartlepool United move

Sunderland goalkeeper Max Stryjek is attracting loan interest from football league clubs ahead of transfer deadline day.

The Polish stopper wasn’t involved in Sunderland Under-21s 3-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Scunthorpe United last night with James Talbot named in goal.

First team coach Robbie Stockdale confirmed he was absent as a result of loan interest in him.

Defender Michael Ledger was also missing with his season-long loan deal to Hartlepool United expected to be confirmed imminently.

"There is a little bit of interest in him," said Stockdale, when asked about Stryjek’s omission.

"I can’t say any more than that. For his development we really want to get him out and get some senior minutes into him.

"It looks like Michael Ledger is going into Hartlepool. Other than that there will have been people here looking into our players.

"Ethan [Robson] would have attracted interest so it was disappointing to see him go off injured and Rees [Greenwood] will be attracting a little bit too. Whether anybody comes in for them, time will tell."

All eyes are on first team transfer activity but Stockdale was giving little away, “If I knew I would tell you!”

Midfielder Robson was subbed after a clash of heads with Devonte Redmond.

Stockdale confirmed he was okay but the first team coach was unhappy with referee Darren Drysdale and the other officials.

"I was a bit upset with the referee on that one. One it is a blatant free-kick and he didn’t stop the game quick enough."

"I was disappointed with the officials, all of them, the fourth official had a good view too.

"He didn’t require stitches. He is okay, he has a cut in his head and was complaining of some double vision so you have to err on the side of safety.

"He did want to go back on but as soon as the physio and doctor said they were concerned then players welfare comes first."