Sunderland goalkeeper aiming for more first team chances but open to loan deal

Max Stryjek’s aiming to be more involved in the Sunderland first team picture this season but is open to a short term loan to boost his experience.

The 20-year-old has had a busy summer with Poland at the Under-21 European Championships before joining up with the rest of the Sunderland squad in Austria this week.

With Jordan Pickford leaving for Everton in a £30million deal, Stryjek naturally finds himself higher up the pecking order behind Vito Mannone and Mika.

Stryjek, keen to build on an impressive season with the Under-23s, has big goals for this season.

"I have set myself lots of goals for the upcoming season but I appreciate I have to be realistic with them," he said.

"I’m hoping to be around the first team a lot more this season or if I need to get more experience maybe a short-term loan move would help with that.

"There’s lots of pre-season games this year and I’d love to get a chance to be involved in the games in Scotland next week.

"I’d love any chance to play and spend more time with the first team."

During the training camp in Austria, Stryjek spent time honing his skills with goalkeeping coach Adrian Tucker and first team goalkeepers Mannone and Mika.

He added: "I didn’t have much of a break as I was away with the national team but that’s fine with me as I was doing what I love to do.

"I’m really motivated ahead of the new season and I’ve been giving my best in the sessions.

"The sessions have been really tough – there’s been lots of running and I hate running, I’m a goalkeeper!

"But that’s what pre-season is all about, to have you getting fitter and stronger."