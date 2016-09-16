Sunderland game’s a must-win for Spurs, insists Eriksen – even more so after Wembley despair

Christian Eriksen and Moussa Sissoko are united in their belief that Tottenham must bounce back from their Champions League setback when they host Sunderland on Sunday.

Spurs’ European campaign began with a 2-1 defeat as Monaco spoiled their opening night at Wembley in front of a crowd of 85,011, a record home attendance for an English club.

Pochettino’s men return to White Hart Lane on Sunday as they look to maintain their unbeaten start in the Premier League against Dvaid Moyes’ Black Cats (4.30pm kick-off).

Former Ajax midfielder Eriksen told tottenhamhotspur.com: “It’s always been a must-win and it still is, especially after this.

“We want to rise again and get back on it and that’s what we need to do on Sunday.”

Sissoko, newly arrived from Newcastle, added: “The most important thing is we have a good reaction.

“We deserved to draw the game against Monaco, but it was a bad day for us. We need to learn from this game and focus on the next game against Sunderland.”

Defender Ben Davies added: “We’re disappointed in the way we performed, especially early on, but we have to look back on it and try to improve for next time.

“It’s always a test of character when you lose to see how you come back from it but that’s what we have to do against Sunderland now, we have to be ready for the game and hopefully put things right at the weekend.”