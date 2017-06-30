Sunderland forward Fabio Borini completes AC Milan move

Sunderland's need to bring in fire power was strengthened after striker Fabio Borini completed his move to AC Milan.

The Italian giants have signed the 26-year-old on loan initially ahead of a permanent move.

When the deal becomes permanent, Sunderland are expected to bank in the region of six million euros for a player who scored just twice last season.

A statement from the club read: "AC Milan announce the signing of Fabio Borini from Sunderland AFC.

"The contract implies the player will join the club on loan with obligation to buy."

Borini joined Sunderland from Liverpool in 2015, having earlier spent a successful loan spell with the Black Cats.

However, he failed to live up to expectations in his two seasons since his permanent move with Sunderland relegated from the Premier League last season.

He scored the goal which put Sunderland ahead in the 2014 League Cup final against Manchester City, but the Wearsiders went on to lose the game 3-1.

Last season, the Italian missed three months through injury before returning to action and scoring two goals in 26 appearances.

Borini returns to Serie A for the first time since 2011 when he scored nine league goals in 24 appearances for Roma.

A Sunderland statement read: "Everyone at the club would like to with Fabio the best of luck."

It leaves the Black Cats without a recognised senior centre-forward in the squad as they begin their preparations for the new season.

Victor Anichebe has joined Beijing Enterprises after his contract expired, while Jermain Defoe has signed for Bournemouth.

Duncan Watmore has been used primarily as a winger and is continuing his recovery from a long-term injury, while Joel Asoro still has only four first-team appearances to his name.