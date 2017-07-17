Sunderland forward catches the eye, ticket details for friendly with Hartlepool United

Promising forward Andrew Nelson is getting the rewards for his hard work after battling back from a serious knee injury.

That’s the view of Sunderland Under-23 coach Elliott Dickman, who praised Nelson after his brace in the friendly win over Morpeth Town.

Nelson saw his loan spell at Hartlepool United last season cut short due to a medial knee ligament injury. The 19-year-old fought his way back to feature in the season finale defeat to Porto in the Premier League International Cup and has been working hard since to ensure he is firing on all cylinders.

"It is nice to see Andrew get amongst the goals," said Dickman.

"He brings a lot to our game, he is physical and he works incredibly hard for the team defending from the front.

"I’m delighted to see him back fully fit and hopefully he can build on the hard work he is putting in."

Meanwhile, there will be cash turnstiles available to both Sunderland and Hartlepool United fans ahead of Tuesday night's pre-season friendly at Victoria Park (KO 7.30pm).

Pools fans will be in the Cyril Knowles Stand and Prostate Cancer UK Stand for the game, while Sunderland fans have been given the Niramax Stand and Niramax Terrace.

A Pools spokesman said: "Cash turnstiles will be in operation for all areas but supporters wishing to pay for their tickets by card are advised to arrive a little earlier and report to the main ticket office on Clarence Road."

Prices: Adults - £10, concessions - £5.