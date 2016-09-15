Sunderland flop signs for German second division side Karlsruher SC

Sunderland flop Charis Mavrias has signed for Karlsruher SC after having his contracted terminated at the Stadium of Light.

The 22-year-old Greek winger has signed a three-year deal with the German second division side after his unsuccessful stint on Wearside was brought to a close.

Mavrias - a £2.5million signing from Greek side Panathinaikos in the summer of 2013 - made just seven first-team appearance for Sunderland.

He came on as a second half sub for Karlsruher SC at the weekend in their 4-0 defeat to Union Berlin.

Mavrias made 14 appearances for German second division side Fortuna Dusseldorf in the second half of last season after joining them on loan in January.