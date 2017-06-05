Sunderland fighter Glenn Foot hailed ahead of English Championship defence on home turf

Glenn Foot is one of “Britain’s true fighters” after getting his wish to defend his English Championship at the Stadium of Light.

That was the message today from manager and promoter Phil Jeffries after announcing Foot’s match with unbeaten prospect Askeem Ennis Brown.

The Sunderland crowd favourite will take on the 21-year-old, from Gloucester, at the Summer Rumble on Sunday, July 16.

Foot could be basking in the glory of last weekend’s English light-welterweight title victory in London, where he outpointed slick East End southpaw Philip Bowes.

With a British and Commonwealth championship controntation with Tyrone Nurse in the pipeline, he is taking a risk by fighting Brown at Sunderland AFC’s ground.

But Jeffries said the 29-year-old was insistent.

“Glenn must be one Britain’s true fighters,” said Jeffries.

“Last December, he went to Wigan and beat Adam Little from the away corner.

“After a fight for the European title in Sweden fell through, he went away from home again to fight for the English title.

“He beat a good London lad in London, but now he wanted to defend his belt in Sunderland.

“Glenn will fight anyone, anywhere but this is special for him.”

Foot told the Echo that his dream was to make the maiden defence of his 10-stone national belt at the Stadium Light, just a long right hook down the road from his Marley Pots home.

Promoter Jeffries has done as his star demanded, but says he was disappointed that no boxer in this region would step into the ring with him.

“I’m hoping Glenn has some big nights coming up this year, but this was the one he wanted more than anything,” said Jeffries.

“I threw down the gauntlet to the boxers in the North East to fight Glenn for his belt, but no-one wanted to know.

“I’d have loved to have put on another derby at the Summer Rumble, but Askeem and his people have shown they have the bottle to give it a go.”

Brown, only 21, has won all eight of his pro appearances, including a win at the York Hall against the previously unbeaten London prospect Freddy Kiwitt in an English title eliminator.

“He’s an ambitious kid, that’s why he has taken on the challenge, and I can’t wait to see it,” added Jeffries.

“His record is good and the fact he’s been to London and won against a top lad shows he’s not scared of going to the other man’s backyard.

“Glenn is going to have top take this very seriously.”