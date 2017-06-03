Sunderland fans reveal who they want to replace David Moyes as manager

Fans have had their say as Sunderland's hunt for a new manager continues.

We asked Echo readers who they wanted to take charge out of the leading bookies contenders for the job.

Derek McInnes

And former Leeds United and Swansea City boss Garry Monk was the overriding favourite with a whopping 47 per cent of the public vote.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, who has been a long-time favourite with the bookmakers, scooped 31 per cent of the vote.

Here's how the rest of the results broke down.

Poll results: Who do you want to be named the new Sunderland boss?

Garry Monk 47 per cent

Derek McInnes 31 per cent

Ryan Giggs 10 per cent

Nigel Clough 8 per cent

Paul Lamber 3 per cent

Simon Grayson 1 per cent