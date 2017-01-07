Sunderland fans reaction to FA Cup stalemate with Burnley

Sunderland face an FA Cup third round replay after a goalless draw against Burnley this afternoon.

In what was far from an inspiring contest, the Black Cats laboured to a 0-0 draw against the Clarets, and will now travel to Turf Moor on Tuesday 17th January.

David Moyes branded his side’s performance as “poor” after the game - but how did Sunderland’s fans react?

Many fans were incensed with Moyes’ decision to only use one substitution, as he brought on John O’Shea with just over five minuets remaining.

"Shocking game. Didn't need a replay. Don't know why O'Shea is brought on instead of someone like Asoro, show ambition to win the game” said @rshotton90 on Twitter.

His thoughts were echoed by @dan_safc3, who added: "What a waste of time that was! Why not give a kid a go man!? O'Shea on for Larsson is just a complete joke!!”

"Can't believe moyes never changed going forward and give Maja or Asoro a run out. Obvious we weren't getting anywhere so why not?”was the view of @adamhutch_safc

For many, the positive was that, despite a poor performance, Sunderland are still in the hat for Monday’s fourth round draw.

"We are still in the hat, which is good. The game however was dreadful”, tweeted @DanielJenks89, while @DaveyPalmer1 added: "A clean sheet & we're in the hat for the next round but that's the only positives after a pedestrian performance by Sunderland”

@WeAreWearside said: "It is true, a replay is far better than a defeat, regardless of squad or schedule issues. Still, that was soul sapping to watch."

Others, however, see the replay as a hindrance at a time where Sunderland’s squad is sped thinly thanks to injuries the African Cup of Nations.

@anerrington said: "Could do without a replay at Burnley, first goal wins would have done”

His thoughts were echoed by @BigMickPic, who posted: "I'd have rather we were beaten than a replay! #safc just can't see us winning an away game”

A common theme did crop up in fans’ opinions - with many who watched the game left feeling uninspired.

@cambolton tweeted: “What a unbelievably boring game”, while @AndrewWatchman said: "That was dire. Would rather have played the kids and lost”

Positives, though, were found in the performances of Jack Rodwell, who continued to impress after a good showing against Liverpool on Bank Holiday Monday, and Jason Denayer who slotted in at centre back.

"Nothing from midfield cost us. Borini was woeful. Thought Denayer and Rodwell had good games. Based on second half my mom was Denayer”said @sportmad72.

@GazWilko86 was also glowing in his praise for the ex-Everton midfielder, as he suggested that "Rodwell's turned into Zidane”.