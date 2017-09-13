Sunderland fans react to news of ladies team's switch to South Shields

Sunderland Ladies are set to switch from their current home at Eppleton CW to South Tyneside.

Instead of training at the club's facilities in Cleadon, they will move to Northumbria University's Coach Lane Campus site, Benton. As well as that they will now play games on South Tyneside at South Shields FC's Mariners Park.

And it's fair to say the news has not gone down well with Sunderland fans.

Here's some Facebook fan reaction to the story...

Stephen Campbell: "Isn't the academy of light in Tyneside anyway?"

Graham Storey: "Why not just change the name and strip to Newcastle Ladies?"

Darren Kerby: "Another Sunderland sports team moving to Tyneside. Just like we lost Sunderland Saints basketball team from Crowtree."

Kiel Watson: "Makes logical and financial sense."

James Murphy: "Yet more evidence that the women's team is viewed as second best by the club."

Pete Bogg: "So there are no facilities anywhere south of the Tyne?"

Fred Piggford: "Does that not show you what a disgraceful state SAFC are in. Agree why not change the name? Ludicrous!!"

Les Bewick: "We have not got players capable of playing at home anyway, what a sham."

Luke Curtis: "What a joke!! Men's team will be playing at Gateshead stadium soon."

John Lambert: "Yet again another absolutely disgraceful decision by the club in a time when the FA is pushing the women's game we choose to try and disintegrate the only successful part of our club over the last 10 years."

Stephen Pike: "The team are going to train at Northumbria University facilities because their training sessions will clash with the academy youth training on an evening now the womans season has been moved to the winter.

Phil McCormack: "What an absolute stupid reason given by the club. 9 games plus possibly a couple more in cup on pitches that are supposed to be top class."