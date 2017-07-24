Sunderland fans pay tribute to Thomas Sorensen after keeper announces his retirement

Have your say

Fan favourite Thomas Sorensen announced his retirement from professional football on Monday morning.

The Danish goalkeeper spent two years at Melbourne City before hanging up his gloves.

Still fondly remembered on Wearside for his successful five years at the club, tributes have been flooding in.

Here's what you've been saying....

Keith MacDonald @keithmac75

@TSorensen1 always remember that pen save....then yr mother stopping me in sydney with my safc top on and telling me i may know her son.

Dean Cummings @Deanospamoni85

Good luck mate.. one of the best keepers I've seen in my time supporting @SunderlandAFC will never forget that penalty save

Jake Collinson @JCollinson91

@TSorensen1 thanks for the memories, fella! Welcome back to the stadium any time you like! #ThanksTomo

JL73. @JL_1973

never forgotten, always welcome on Wearside. Thanks for the memories and best wishes for the future Tommy! #SAFC

Dan @dan_safc3

Good luck Tommy, thanks for the memories! One of the best keepers I've seen in an #SAFC shirt!

Stu @Safcftm2016

Best wishes big Thomas Sorensen on your retirement.... if carlsberg made penalty saves #SAFC

Dave Hope @DaveHope8690

An #safc legend hangs up his gloves. I will never forget that penalty save against Shearer. Good luck in retirement @TSorensen1

Craig Burnhope @cburnhope88

All the best for the future Tommy! #ohtommytommy

David Fairclough @baz_73_mackem

My favourite Sunderland keeper, enjoy your retirement big lad.

Craig McCaskill @GlassesCraig

@TSorensen1 not fancy another season at Sunderland?...

Daniel Jenks @DanielJenks89

Never forget that moment when the bar erupted after Sorensen saved that penalty in front of the Gallowgate