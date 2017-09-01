Sunderland fans on deadline day business, Simon Grayson, Martin Bain and THAT Jack Colback transfer talk

Sunderland enjoyed a busy transfer deadline day with the arrival of three new faces; Callum McManaman, Marc Wilson and Jonny Williams.

Follow our live Sunderland AFC blog here:

McManaman arrived on a two-year deal for free to bring extra width to the Sunderland squad with defender Wilson signing a one-year deal arriving from Bournemouth.

Sunderland AFC chief executive Martin Bain and manager Simon Grayson.

Sunderland also added Crystal Palace midfielder Williams on a season-long loan deal to make it three in but they failed to land a much-needed striker.

There was also speculation surrounding the future of Jack Colback with the Newcastle midfielder offered to Sunderland and Middlesbrough ahead of deadline day - and talk of a return to Wearside sparked a big reaction.

Fans were also quick to have their say on the deadline day business, manager Simon Grayson and chief executive Martin Bain.

Here's some of the social media highlights:

Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback.

John Quinn wrote on our SAFC Facebook page: "Yes, some good players to hopefully turn the squad into a team.....but it could've been a lot lot better. £1.25m on 10 players shows a distinct lack of intent to me. Hopefully I'm wrong and this turns out to be the best transfer window we've ever had."

Billy Thompson said: "What do people expect with the money we have? Great signings for the money we spent, Watmore will do well when he is fit. Him and Grabban up to maybe."

Freddie Kersh wrote: "You think Steve Bruce took us for a bit of a ride? Was he ever going to Loan McCormack to us? We wasted a lot of time pursuing him we could have gone for another target. Hopefully can climb the table between now and Jan and then get a striker in."

Graham Bunker said: "Can't believe no striker brought in" while Lisa Dee added: "We need strikers."

Meanwhile, fans were quick to have their say on Twitter by tweeting our @sunechosafc account.

@dnifBag tweeted: "Better than I expected in terms of who we could bring in just a shame we went another window without a striker. If we're anywhere near top half hopefully Grayson can get some cash for a striker and then it's onwards and upwards."

Daniel Jenks added: "Better than first anticipated. Grayson has done well despite having his hands tied by Ellis Short"

Michael O'Connor added: "I think it's very decent under the circumstances. All three are very good players who will improve the squad."

SAFC Dolphins tweeted: "With a budget of a packet of space raiders. Absolutely brilliant. Grayson and Bain we trust."

@ALS_Fanzine tweeted: "Out of our new signings McManaman definitely has the best hair, which is ultimately what counts. Re striker shortage have people thought that Watmore will be back for the next game and he and Grabban might be a good combination in a 442."

@VivaLaKone tweeted: "McManaman has been proven in this league as has Williams. Who do you expect us to sign."

"10 yrs of Prem money, 40,000 every week and we get another West Brom reject. Shocking window, who's scoring the goals," added Mark Cuthbert.

@ChairmanRowell added: "Better than expected to be honest. Expected no one at all. With no money Grayson has done well. Shame we didnt get a striker though"

Daniel Shurben tweeted: "Think Grayson has done brilliantly with the hand he's been given. Shame about non-striker but we are where we are, have to just crack on"

@DVTheCoach wasn't happy with the summer business though, he tweeted: "Happy? Short and Bain have delivered nothing this close season but misery and heartache!!"

Paul Hadley tweeted: "Drove 8 hours to get here to sign then 8 hours back to Wales squad. A player that actually wants to be here woohoo."

And on talk of a possible return for Colback, fans were fairly unanimous in their disapproval of that idea...

On our SAFC Facebook page, Kevin Burns wrote: "Not a chance." while Mark Harvey added: "I'd rather have my leg off"

Bernie Christie added: "Nothing to see here - move along."

