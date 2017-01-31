Sunderland eyed £10m bids for Celtic and Hull stars before sealing Bryan Oviedo deal

Sunderland have been linked with £10million moves for two left-backs - but will focus on a striker after sealing the signing of Bryan Oviedo yesterday.

Black Cats boss David Moyes yesterday brought Oviedo to the Stadium of Light on a three and a half year contract as part of a double raid on his old club Everton, with Darron Gibson also joining his former boss on Wearside.

Moyes had been desperate to add a left-back to his squad after sanctioning the sale of Patrick van Aanholt to relegation rivals Crystal Palace.

But with the Oviedo deal initially looking like a no-go, as Everton boss Ronald Koeman aimed to keep hold of him, the Echo understands Moyes switched his attention to Scottish duo Kieran Tierney and Andrew Robertson.

Sources in Scotland claim that Sunderland bid £10million for Hull City defender Robertson, with his old club Dundee United set for a £1million fee as part of a sell-on clause inserted when the left-back joined the Tigers.

Burnley now appear to be in pole position to complete a deadline day move for the player, while Celtic teenager Tierney - who has also been linked with Manchester United - was another player considered by Moyes to solve his left-back problem.

Having completed a deal for Oviedo, however, Sunderland will now focus their attention on bringing a striker to the Stadium of Light before today's 11pm deadline.

Moyes said: "We would like to try and get a centre-forward in, a big centre-forward, if we can."