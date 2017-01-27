Sunderland defender to serve four-match suspension after FA hearing

Sunderland will be without Papy Djilobodji for four games after he was found guilty of violent conduct.

The Senegalese defender was charged for shoving Darren Fletcher in the face towards the end of the 2-0 defeat to West Brom last weekend.

He denied the charge but the FA panel, which is made up of three former elite officials working independently, unanimously delivered their verdict.

He has been banned for three games for that offence, an extra game added due to having been sent off against Hull City earlier this season.

He now misses the Premier League clashes with Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Everton, available again for the home tie with Manchester City on March 5th.

Sunderland will be relieved that Lamine Kone will be returning to the club following an early exit from AFCON, while Joleon Lescott has been signed as cover on a short-term deal.

Jason Denayer and John O'Shea are the other options to play at centre-half.