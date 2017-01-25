Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji denies FA charge of violent conduct

Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji has denied an FA charge of violent conduct and will plead his case at a hearing to be scheduled.

The charge relates to an incident in the 86th minute of the 2-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns, when the Senegal defender appeared to shove West Brom's Darren Fletcher in the face at a set-piece.

Referee Craig Pawson did speak to both players at the time but the game's governing body have confirmed that the incident was not seen by any of the three match officials.

The incident was caught on video and highlighted on Match of the Day on Saturday night.

Djillobodji had until 6pm last night to respond to the charge. The Echo understands he has denied the offence so will now go before a panel, with a date to be scheduled.

Having been sent off against Hull City earlier this season, he would face a four game ban if found guilty, keeping him out of action until March and leaving Sunderland desperately short of defensive options.