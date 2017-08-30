Sunderland defender joins Hartlepool United on season-long loan

Sunderland defender Michael Ledger has joined National League side Hartlepool United on a season-long loan.

As reported by the Echo, Ledger joins Pools having been unable to force his way into the first team picture at Championship side Sunderland.

The 20-year-old, yet to make his Black Cats debut, spent last season on loan at Viking in Norway and has previously been a regular for the club's Under-23 side.

Consett-born Ledger had been expected to sign last week for the Bank Holiday double-header against AFC Fylde and Guiseley AFC but talks over the finances of the deal held up the move.

He is expected to make his debut this weekend when Pools host Maidstone United.

