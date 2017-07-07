Sunderland could nab Republic of Ireland defender from the under noses of rivals Middlesbrough

Sunderland could rival Middlesbrough for the signing of Republic of Ireland defender Cyrus Christie.

The right-back is likely to leave Derby County this summer, with Garry Monk and Boro leading the race to secure his signature.

But reports suggest Simon Grayson could enter the race at the 11th hour and nab the 24-year-old former Coventry man, who has 10 caps for his country.

Christie, 24, made 30 appearances for the Rams last season. He also gained six caps for Martin O'Neill's Irish side, netting once in their end of season win over Uruguay.

The club hope to tie up a deal for Ty Browning in the next 48 hours, with the defender joining on a season-long loan deal, much like Toffees teammate Brendan Galloway, who became Grayson's first signing.

A cut-price deal for Aiden McGeady is also in the pipeline, and is expected to be completed imminently.

Aiden McGeady

Meanwhile, Beijing Enterprises have completed the signing of former Sunderland forward Victor Anichebe.

The striker, released by the club this summer, has penned a two-year deal.

Anichebe, 29, played 19 games for the Black Cats last season, scoring three goals.