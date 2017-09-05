Sunderland confirm squad numbers for trio of new signings

Have your say

Sunderland AFC has confirmed squad numbers for the trio of new signings that arrived on deadline day.

Defender Marc Wilson will wear the No.36 shirt after arriving on a deal until the end of the season while Crystal Palace loanee Jonny Williams will wear No.7.

Winger Callum McManaman will wear No.13.

Black Cats manager Simon Grayson was pleased to have added depth and variety to his Sunderland squad on deadline day despite missing out on additional firepower up front.

The Black Cats boss sealed a cut-price swoop for Premier League trio Wilson, Williams and McManaman.

Ex-Bournemouth defender Wilson has signed a one-year contract and Grayson says he will offer experience and versatility.

With Wahbi Khazri leaving for Rennes, Grayson moved to strengthen his attacking midfield options by bringing in Wales international Williams on a season-long loan deal from Crystal Palace and West Brom’s McManaman on a two-year deal.