Sunderland complete triple signing as Callum McManaman and Jonny Williams join

Sunderland have confirmed the arrival of Callum McManaman and Jonny Williams.

It seals a triple swoop on deadline day, with Marc Wilson also arriving from Bournemouth.

McManaman has signed a two-year deal, with Williams signing on a season-long loan.

McManaman, 26, has struggled for first team action since signing for West Brom, but was an FA Cup winner with Wigan Athletic, where he made over 100 senior appearances.

Williams, 23, has struggled to cement a first team place at Crystal Palace but is a regular at international level and had two successful loan spells at Ipswich Town.

Simon Grayson has now made 10 signings this summer, with five jioing on loan. Sunderland's total spend comes to just over £1 million.