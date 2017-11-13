Sunderland coach reveals the youngsters knocking on first team door ahead of new manager appointment

Elliott Dickman believes there are a couple of his Under-23 players knocking on the door of the first team.

But the Sunderland coach admits the new manager will need time to assess all the players at his disposal.

Sunderland are yet to appoint Simon Grayson’s successor, almost two weeks after he was sacked within minutes of the draw with Bolton Wanderers.

The Black Cats didn’t have a game at the weekend due to the international break, with those players not away with their countries due back for training at the Academy of Light this morning.

Sunderland hope to appoint a new manager during the break.

Joint caretakers Robbie Stockdale and Billy McKinlay are currently overseeing training ahead of the visit of Millwall this weekend.

Dickman says the new manager’s priority will rightly be tackling first team matters, with the club sitting bottom of the Championship with a third of the season gone.

But he says there are a number of players in the Under-23 side impressing this season.

Sunderland’s second string drew 1-1 with Grimsby Town in the final Checkatrade Trophy group game last week, with skipper Tom Beadling and Luke Molyneux among those to stand out.

“It depends on who comes in, the new manager will have to get their feet under the table and assess everything,” said Dickman.

“Their priority will be the first team and rightly so.

“I think there is one or two knocking on the door that have been in and around it, Tom Beadling and Ethan Robson travelled with the first team to Middlesbrough last weekend.

“I thought Luke Molyneux did well against Grimsby out of position. Elliot Embleton is away on international duty, that is why he didn’t feature at Grimsby, as well as Joel Asoro.

“Elliot scored for England so it is fantastic for him. It is the same sort of names that keep cropping up. I wouldn’t like to say, I can recommend but ultimately whoever comes in will have to make that decision themselves.”