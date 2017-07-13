Sunderland close to double signing with Vaughan and McGeady on Wearside - but Cats could miss out on Gradel

Sunderland are closing in on a double signing with Everton winger Aiden McGeady finally set to move to Wearside.

McGeady is understood to be on Wearside having his medical after sorting out his contractual issues with Premier League side Everton.

Bournemouth winger Max Gradel.

As reported by the Echo, the cut-price deal for McGeady's permanent transfer and personal terms had been agreed last week but the deal has dragged on due to an issue between the winger and the Toffees.

That has now been resolved, with Sunderland finally closing in on the 31-year-old Republic of Ireland winger.

Simon Grayson made him his first target when he became Sunderland boss and the Black Cats look to have finally landed their man.

It comes as Sunderland also close in on Bury striker James Vaughan.

As revealed by the Echo this morning, Vaughan has travelled to Sunderland to discuss personal terms after the Black Cats agreed a fee with Bury for the striker.

The 28-year-old is set to become Grayson's third signing of the summer as the Sunderland boss looks to strengthen his forward line.

Sunderland had an initial bid rejected by the Shakers but have returned with an improved offer, though it is believed to be less than the £1million that Bury were holding out for.

Vaughan has just 12 months left on his contract, and has attracted interest from a number of Championship clubs.

However, Sunderland appear to have won the race, with Vaughan now on Wearside to finalise terms and undergo a medical.

Sunderland's hopes of landing Bournemouth winger Max Gradel could be dashed though.

The 29-year-old wideman was earmarked as one of Grayson's main summer targets, with the Black Cats hopeful of landing him on a season-long loan deal with the option to buy next summer.

The Cherries were always keen on a permanent deal, which would have cost Sunderland around £3million.

But Sunderland's hopes of landing him could be dashed with fresh reports Gradel is now likely to join either Nantes or Toulouse instead of staying in England.

