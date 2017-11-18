Sunderland caretaker boss Robbie Stockdale reacts to Robbin Ruiter howlers and THAT English record

Robbie Stockdale has praised Robbin Ruiter for the way he reacted after making two howlers in the 2-2 draw with Millwall.

Sunderland took a deserved early lead through Lewis Grabban's close-range finish but soon found themselves trailing 2-1.

Twice in the space of four minutes George Saville scored free-kicks past Ruiter, the first attempt squirmed through the Dutchman's legs and the second he palmed into the net.

Sunderland were fortunate that Jordan Archer was having a similarly bad day in the Millwall goal, he was at fault for both of Sunderland's goals - failing to deal with the corner for Grabban's first before flapping Adam Matthew's cross into his own goal.

Ruiter went on to enjoy a more comfortable second half, making an excellent one-handed stop to deny Lee Gregory midway through the half.

Stockdale is confident Ruiter will bounce back quickly from his Millwall horror-show.

Stockdale reflected: "I thought we should have won the game, I don't think you will see many matches where there are so many mistakes by the goalkeepers.

"Nobody means to make a mistake but when a goalkeeper makes them, that is your last line of defence and usually it goes in.

"I didn't make a point of bringing it up [with Ruiter at half-time]. When you make a mistake like that it is obvious for everyone to see.

"His reaction was excellent, he made a fantastic save in the second half, reaction stop to his right.

"Professional players go through days like that and I expect him to bounce back."

The draw meant Sunderland bagged an unwanted place in the record books by claiming the longest run in English football without a home win.

Their 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light with Millwall means it is now 20 games since their long-suffering fans witnessed a competitive victory at the Stadium of Light.

When asked about the record and how do Sunderland get back to winning ways at home, Stockdale said: "You overcome it by working harder, being better. I have to say the fact we hit that number today was particularly galling because I didn't feel we deserved to.

"The atmosphere at the end was good, the crowd were with the players, if the players carry on with that attitude it will change. I have no doubt.

"There are too many good players in that dressing room for it not to.

"100 per cent we have enough [to pull away from the bottom]. You have seen an improvement in the performance, we were unfortunate not to win the game against Millwall.

"The players gave the fans something to shout about today. The supporters have been brilliant in my time here and they haven't had much to shout about in recent history.

"For them to feed off the players' performance, they were giving their all without a doubt. Our hands were tied with some of the substitutions. I thought we were going to snatch a late win."