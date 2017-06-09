Sunderland briefing: Short 'close to selling to German group'; Kevin Phillips new manager favourite; Moyes fined

What a morning it's been for Sunderland news!

If you were bleary-eyed after last night's election, the reports coming out of the Stadium of Light today would have woken you up.

Here's our bitesize briefing for you to digest this lunchtime.

Auf Wiedersehen, Ell?

The Sun today reported that Ellis Short is in advanced talks with a 'mystery German consortium' as he looks to sell Sunderland AFC.

The paper claims Short hopes to pull off a deal in the next couple of weeks, with the club valued at more than £100m.

The American owner has been trying to sell up for a while now, and with relegation to the Championship, it may be that he has to accept a lower price.

Super Kev the new favourite

The bookies have a new favourite to be the new SAFC manager - Kevin Phillips.

The strike legend has been heavily backed to make a shock return to the Stadium of Light as his odds were slashed overnight.

Derek McInnes still remains a frontrunner, but there has been movement on the managerial front as Hull City appointed Leonid Slutsky and Middlesbrough have offered Garry Monk - who Martin Bain has spoken to about the SoL job - the chance to be their new manager.

Moyes slapped with fine

Former Sunderland manager David Moyes has been fined £30,000 in relation to comments he made to a female reporter after the the game against Burnley game.

Moyes denied the charge, however, it was found proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.