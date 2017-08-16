Sunderland boss weighing up changes for Sheffield Wednesday clash despite Norwich win

Simon Grayson could make changes to his Sunderland side tonight despite the 3-1 win over Norwich at the weekend.

The Black Cats are faced with a busy schedule before the international break at the end of August, with another three games to play after the league clash at Hillsborough.

Jack Rodwell and Bryan Oviedo are fit to return to the squad and Grayson wants all of his players to be ready for selection.

He said: “I know quite a few of their players.

“We will pick a team – regardless of who played the previous game – to win a game.

“You have to make sure the lads that didn’t play against Norwich do enough work so they are in contention for Wednesday night.

“All the players need to be ready, they don’t know when they will be picked.

“Just because we won doesn’t mean we will keep the same team or system.”

Grayson is also wary of the threat posed by Owls striker Jordan Rhodes, pictured.

Rhodes has struggled for form since signing in a deal worth close to £10 million last January from Middlesbrough, but scored regularly for the Black Cats boss during their time together at Huddersfield.

He said: “Jordan [Rhodes] has made most of his goals at this level.

“He maybe wasn’t given the best of opportunities in the Premier League last year, he can’t have played too many games, but he is a player that I know really well.

“He played for me at Huddersfield. He scored goals at this level on a consistent basis but we won’t just focus on him because of all their other options.”