Sunderland boss: This is the toughest job of my career but I'm a fighter

Simon Grayson admits this is the toughest job of his career after Sunderland fell to a third consecutive defeat against Sheffield United.

The Black Cats were comfortably beaten despite Jack Rodwell's late consolation, but Grayson has vowed 'to do whatever it takes' to turn it around.

He said: "I probably thought that when I first came in [hardest job]. They'd been relegated and had financial troubles. Even when I went to Preston North End and Leeds United they were all in a decent position, not relegated from a big division. It's a big job for me but I'm a fighter, that's why I took it.

"I could have stayed at Preston, enjoyed myself there, got some good results or whatever but I wanted this challenge to make sure I can look back in a few years' time and say, look, I've given it my best and I've actually achieved something with this football club. I'll do whatever's required to make that happen."

Grayson also conceded that he has been surprised by the lack of confidence in the group after seeing a promising start to the season ebb away in recent weeks.

Sheffield United now sit fifth in the Championship table after finally winning promotion back to the second tier last season.

The Black Cats boss said that was testament to the importance of momentum and hopes that his side can find that themselves in the coming weeks.

He said: "I probably didn't realise how results could affect players and how a few bad results can affect the group. I've been through that as a player and as a manager and I know it can change very quickly. We've got to stick together and do whatever's required to get the result. We've got to take small steps and those small steps become big steps.

"Of course things can change round over a short period of time and a long period. There have been big clubs who've struggled in the past in different divisions, Sheffield United are one of those, been in League One for six, seven years and found it difficult," he added.

"What you saw today was a team carrying their momentum of confidence and belief, that winning mentality form winning games last season. We're on the reverse of that a little bit at this moment in time but we've got to make sure we get over that hurdle."