Sunderland boss Simon Grayson on transfer business and talks with Ellis Short

Simon Grayson says Sunderland are working round the clock to improve the squad ahead of the "relentless" Championship campaign.

The Sunderland chief has been explaining how vital it is to bring in the right type of player, those with a strong mentality and desire, up for the challenge of helping the club win promotion back to the Premier League.

Sunderland owner Ellis Short

Sunderland are closing in on season-long loan deals for Everton duo Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway and a permanent deal for winger Aiden McGeady.

Grayson told talkSPORT: "We are going to work with the players we have got, we are going to work with the Under-23s to improve them and give the opportunities, but we are certainly going to be bringing in players in, whether that is loans from other clubs, permanents from other clubs, or frees.

"It's all about getting the right types into this club. There have been too many players in the past that have been here for the trappings of it all and the money.

"We are working hard behind the scenes to secure a few deals and hopefully we are getting very close to some.

"It is relentless in the Championship.

"You have to have a real strong mentality, a real desire, a fantastic team ethic and spirit to get you through difficult stages and that is what I have tried to create at all clubs I have been at and this is going to be no different.

"The recruitment is going to be so important - we have to bring in the right players with all those attributes that hopefully make the supporters realise what we want to do and be proud again."

In a lengthy interview with talkSPORT, Grayson was also asked about owner Ellis Short and the takeover talk that dominated the summer.

Short was in discussions with a German consortium before the talks fell through and the club was finally able to press ahead with plans to replace David Moyes, with Grayson arriving from Preston North End.

Chief executive Martin Bain confirmed the club is no longer for sale at Grayson's unveiling but the new boss is experienced enough to know that may change at some stage in the future.

"When I spoke to Ellis Short he gave me all the right assurances," said Grayson.

"But I think it’s like any football club or player in the world, if someone comes along and offers you a ridiculous amount of money to buy the football club or player, then it still might be something that floats their boat.

"At this moment in time he’s taken the club off the market and he’s offered me plenty of words of encouragement.

"I’m looking forward to working with him and we want to achieve the same objectives of trying to get Sunderland back into the Premier League.

"But it doesn’t matter which club you’re involved with, right throughout the world, every club will have its price."