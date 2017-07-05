Sunderland boss Simon Grayson on Austria trip, promising youngsters, Bury friendly and transfer business

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has been speaking about the training camp in Austria, the club's promising youngsters and ongoing transfer business.

In an interview with the club website, Grayson said it has been a "whirlwind" few days since taking charge and is hopeful of having some new players on board soon.

As reported by the Echo, Grayson has landed his first signings with Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway and they are set to be unveiled today and Aiden McGeady set to follow from Everton.

Grayson on Austria trip:

"It has been very good and the players have enjoyed it so far. There is no easy way of doing it, it is is mixture of fitness and football work, out on the bikes every morning to get them going.

"All round it has been very good. the past few days it has been very warm, the first couple of days it was more what we were accustomed to in the North East with the rain and the wind.

"Overall, it has been a very good trip and the people here have looked after us very well.

"The players have come back fit, it is never easy doing pre-season but you have to work hard as it gives you a base for the rest of the season.

"Once you get into the games the players can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Everything we have asked the players to do, they have given it their maximum.

"I have been very pleased with them."

Grayson on Josh Maja and the Under-23 players:

"He [Maja] has been good. I knew about him before we came. He is an exceptional talent.

"The way we are in terms of the squad at the top end of the pitch then these younger lads will get an opportunity over the next few games at the very least.

"We said from day one the Under-23 players are not here to make up the numbers, but to make an impression.

"Do that and they have a chance for the season and I have been impressed with the younger players as well as the older players."

Grayson on Bury game:

"It has been a whirlwind four or five days. I feel like I have been here three years already!

"I have been constantly on the phone, trying to do some deals, getting to know the players and the staff.

"Once we get back to England we are into the game against Bury. It will be nice for the supporters to see the team again.

"We are not the finished article with the squad and what we have been doing, it has been about the fitness levels.

"We will put out a team as another training exercise and then over the next few weeks it will all be more a custom of the start of the season and throughout the season."

Grayson on returning Sunderland players to training (John O'Shea, Didier Ndong and Jeremain Lens) and transfer business:

"We are short on numbers, we know that.

"We have a few players back at the training ground that will probably be available for the Hibs game.

"It will be nice to see them and to see what condition they are in and hopefully some new additions which we will hopefully have on board very soon and other players in the coming days and weeks as well.

"It is all about moving forward both on and off the pitch.

"We won't be the finished article at Bury on Friday, it is about progressing and moving forward on and off the pitch but so far with what we've done I am pleased with."

Watch the full interview here: