Sunderland boss salutes Southampton’s development – ahead of big Premier League clash

David Moyes believes Southampton are a good example of how Premier League clubs can transform their fortunes.

The Saints – who face Sunderland at St Mary’s today – have not finished lower than eighth in the last three seasons in the top flight, despite selling some big-name players.

Southampton – who have sold Sadio Mane, Graziano Pelle and Victor Wanyama this summer – have used their academy system to good effect too, and Moyes has praised their approach.

“I think they have done really well, how they have developed their club and used their academy well,” said Moyes.

“Of course, they have had to sell some players on their journey, but they have finished in the top seven or eight the last few years.

“They are able to buy well, they are now in the position they can do that the way they have worked the club.

“Southampton is a good example of how a club can turn themselves around.

“They have chosen their managers well, too.”

Since taking charge, former Everton boss Moyes has also spoken about using his time at Goodison Park as a blueprint for Sunderland going forward.

Moyes admits that, in an ideal world, he would have a settled squad and only need to add three or four additions a year.

But Sunderland’s already threadbare squad has been hit by a growing injury list, with number one goalkeeper Vito Mannone now ruled out for around three months.

During his spell in charge at Everton, Moyes benefited from a largely settled squad, with a handful of key additions made each summer.

“Ideally, I wouldn’t change more than three or four players a year,” said Moyes.

“You would add to the squad and there may be people who are leaving, but I think, at Sunderland, when I had taken over they had already got rid of the likes of Danny Graham, Steven Fletcher and one or two others.

“Yann M’Vila and DeAndre Yedlin had left at the end of last season after their loan spells too, so before you start you are four or five players down, two of which started in the team.

“We have had some things out of our control in this window, that is why I might have to bring in more players than I’d want to.

“We have no choice. You must add on top of that the unexpected long-term injuries.”

