Sunderland boss rules out Boudebouz move as Robbie Brady interest cools

David Moyes has ruled out a move for Montpellier attacker Ryad Boudebouz.

Sunderland were this month linked with a £9 million swoop for the Algerian, but Moyes has reiterated that the Black Cats are unable to operate in that kind of market.

A move for Robbie Brady is also looking increasingly unlikely as the club scour the market for potential additions.

Moyes has pointed to the success of Victor Anichebe since arriving at the club and has suggested that a move of that ilk is more likely. He did add that Sunderland were scouting the African Cup of Nations, but Boudebouz is not part of the Algeria squad that are currently on the brink of missing out on qualification for the knockout rounds.

Sunderland could yet to try to make a loan addition, although they are maxed out on domestic loans and so would have to look abroad.

Moyes said: "We’re trying to get a couple of loans in, to be fair looking at the transfers we’ve made, you could argue that Steven Pienaar and Victor Anichebe have done as well as anybody. So we have to try and find another couple like that if we can.

"That’s not happening [Boudebouz], I don’t know where that’s coming from. I actually heard three of four players and I was surprised, I thought where have they come from. We’re looking at a couple of boys at the African Cup of Nations, we’re watching through the television games, but that [Boudebouz] wasn’t one of the names."